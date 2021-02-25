Winter Storm Warning issued February 25 at 1:35AM PST until February 27 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20
inches along the Cascade crest and 3 to 6 inches in the lower
elevations. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 4 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow could be an issue due to the
strong winds.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.