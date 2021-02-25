Winter Storm Warning issued February 25 at 2:45AM PST until February 27 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 20 to 35
inches, with the heaviest accumulations expected above 3000
feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph are also likely at higher
elevations.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Expect poor winter driving conditions with snow and
ice covered roads and low visibility. Travel is expected to be
difficult. The combination of heavy snow and strong winds
could also result in damage to trees and powerlines.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.