Winter Storm Warning issued February 25 at 2:52AM PST until February 27 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 20 to 35

inches, with the heaviest accumulations expected above 3000

feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph are also likely at higher

elevations.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Expect poor winter driving conditions with snow and

ice covered roads and low visibility. Travel is expected to be

difficult. The combination of heavy snow and strong winds

could also result in damage to trees and powerlines.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.