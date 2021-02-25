Winter Storm Warning issued February 25 at 2:55PM PST until February 27 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3
feet through early Saturday morning. Snow level will lower to
2000 feet tonight and Friday, but the heaviest snowfall will
be above 3000 feet. West winds will gust 45 to 55 mph on exposed
ridges and peaks.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Expect poor winter driving conditions with snow
covered roads, low visibility, and white-out conditions at
times. Travel is expected to be rather challenging at times.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.