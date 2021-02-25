Winter Storm Warning issued February 25 at 6:57PM PST until February 27 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 18
inches along the Cascade crest and passes. 2 to 5 inches in the
lower elevations. Winds gusting 35 to 50 mph could cause
blowing and drifting of snow through Friday evening.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.