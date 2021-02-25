Winter Weather Advisory issued February 25 at 2:35PM PST until February 27 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph could cause some blowing and
drifting of snow Friday.
* WHERE…John Day Basin.
* WHEN…From 4 AM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
