Winter Weather Advisory issued February 25 at 6:57PM PST until February 27 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches. Winds gusting 35 to 50 mph could cause blowing and
drifting of snow through Friday evening.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.
* WHEN…From 4 AM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
