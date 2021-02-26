Wind Advisory issued February 26 at 2:32AM PST until February 27 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…For the Wind Advisory, the Warner Mountains including

Cedar Pass on Highway 299, Highway 31 from Paisley to Summer

Lake, and high terrain areas, expanding Friday morning to

include most of Highway 31 and portions of Highway 140 from

Bly Mountain eastward. For the High Wind Warning, Highway 31

near Summer Lake and areas from the Christmas Valley eastward

to include Route 395 at Alkali Lake.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 7 AM to 7 PM PST

Friday. For the Wind Advisory, until 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light snow mixed or dust mixed with

strong winds may produce periods of lower visibility. Use

caution and allow extra time to reach your destination in case

of poor driving conditions.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.