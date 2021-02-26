Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued February 26 at 4:16AM PST until February 26 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy blowing dust will be possible in
parts of the Lower Columbia Basin, mainly late morning and
afternoon.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

