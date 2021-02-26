Wind Advisory issued February 26 at 6:59PM PST until February 27 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE…From Canby east to the Warner Mountains including Cedar
Pass on Highway 299 in Modoc County. For eastern Klamath County
and all of Lake County, including highway 31 from Paisley to
Summer Lake, and high terrain areas
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
tree limbs could be blown down. Travel could be difficult for
high profile vehicles.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments