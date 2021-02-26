Wind Advisory issued February 26 at 6:59PM PST until February 27 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE…From Canby east to the Warner Mountains including Cedar

Pass on Highway 299 in Modoc County. For eastern Klamath County

and all of Lake County, including highway 31 from Paisley to

Summer Lake, and high terrain areas

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and

tree limbs could be blown down. Travel could be difficult for

high profile vehicles.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.