Wind Advisory issued February 26 at 8:12AM PST until February 27 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 35
mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…For the Wind Advisory, the Warner Mountains including
Cedar Pass on Highway 299, Highway 31 from Paisley to Summer
Lake, and high terrain areas, expanding Friday morning to
include most of Highway 31 and portions of Highway 140 from
Bly Mountain eastward. For the High Wind Warning, Highway 31
near Summer Lake and areas from the Christmas Valley eastward
to include Route 395 at Alkali Lake.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening.
For the Wind Advisory, until 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light snow or dust mixed with strong winds
may produce periods of lower visibility. Use caution and allow
extra time to reach your destination in case of poor driving
conditions.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.