Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 10:40AM PST until February 27 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Areas of blowing snow.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands, John Day Basin, Grande

Ronde Valley and Wallowa County.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down

tree branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.