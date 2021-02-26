Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 10:40AM PST until February 27 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10

inches along the Cascade crest and 2 to 4 inches in the lower

elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Areas of blowing

snow.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.