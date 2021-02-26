Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 2:25PM PST until February 27 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph through this evening
causing areas of blowing snow.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands, John Day Basin, Grande
Ronde Valley and Wallowa County.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.