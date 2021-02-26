Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 2:25PM PST until February 27 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches along the Cascade crest and 1 to 3 inches in the lower
elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph through this evening
causing areas of blowing snow.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.