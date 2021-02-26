Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 2:31PM PST until February 27 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. New snow

accumulations of 6 to 12 inches tonight into Saturday morning,

with heaviest over the higher ridges and peaks. This will make

for storm total accumulations of 1 to 3 feet, for Thursday

night through Saturday. West winds will gust 35 to 50 mph on

exposed ridges and peaks through this evening.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Expect poor winter driving conditions with snow

covered roads, low visibility, and white-out conditions at

times. Travel will be rather challenging at times.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.