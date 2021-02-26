Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 2:31PM PST until February 27 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. New snow
accumulations of 6 to 12 inches tonight into Saturday morning,
with heaviest over the higher ridges and peaks. This will make
for storm total accumulations of 1 to 3 feet, for Thursday
night through Saturday. West winds will gust 35 to 50 mph on
exposed ridges and peaks through this evening.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Expect poor winter driving conditions with snow
covered roads, low visibility, and white-out conditions at
times. Travel will be rather challenging at times.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.