Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 4:11AM PST until February 27 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches,

except 4 to 8 inches in the John Day Basin. Winds gusting as

high as 45 mph through the evening. Areas of blowing and

drifting snow.

* WHERE…John Day Basin and Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could

impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring

down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.