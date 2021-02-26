Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 4:11AM PST until February 27 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 18
inches along the crest and passes, except 2 to 5 inches in the
lower elevations. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph through Friday
evening. Areas of blowing and drifting snow
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.