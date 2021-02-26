Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 9:04PM PST until February 27 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches in
the higher terrain, up to around an inch possible in the lower
elevations. Patchy blowing and drifting of snow.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands, John Day Basin, Grande
Ronde Valley and Wallowa County.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.