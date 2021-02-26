Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 9:04PM PST until February 27 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches near the crest. Around an inch possible in the lower

elevations. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph could lead to patchy

blowing and drifting of snow.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.