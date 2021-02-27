Winter Storm Warning issued February 27 at 2:42AM PST until February 27 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of
1 to 3 inches with lesser amounts confined to the lower
elevations. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph, resulting in
blowing and drifting snow in the higher elevations.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands, John Day Basin, Grande
Ronde Valley and Wallowa County.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds will lead to areas of blowing
and drifting snow. This may lead to significant reductions in
visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
