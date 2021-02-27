Winter Storm Warning issued February 27 at 2:42AM PST until February 27 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches with lesser amounts confined to the lower

elevations. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph, resulting in

blowing and drifting snow in the higher elevations.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands, John Day Basin, Grande

Ronde Valley and Wallowa County.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds will lead to areas of blowing

and drifting snow. This may lead to significant reductions in

visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.