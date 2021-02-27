Winter Storm Warning issued February 27 at 2:42AM PST until February 27 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches with higher totals near the Cascade Crest. Areas of
blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds will lead to areas of blowing
and drifting snow. This may lead to significant reductions in
visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
