High Wind Warning issued March 3 at 10:00PM PST until March 5 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…In the Warning area…south winds 25 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph expected. In the Advisory area…southeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE…The Warning area includes most of OR 31 from the Highway
395 junction through Summer Lake as well as Highway 395 from
Valley Falls to 16 miles north of Valley Falls. The Advisory
area includes most of the rest of OR 31 and Highway 395 in
northern Lake county along with higher terrain. Highways 140 and
395 south of Valley Falls will not be affected by the Warning or
Advisory, but it will still be windy along those roads.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Thursday to 7 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will be strongest Thursday
afternoon into Thursday evening, then again Friday morning
into early Friday afternoon.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.