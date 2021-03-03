High Wind Warning issued March 3 at 2:23PM PST until March 5 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Lake County,

including portions of Highway 31 between Paisley and Summer Lake

ans highway 395 north of Valley Falls.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Thursday to 7 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will diminish briefly Thursday night,

then increasing again Friday morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.