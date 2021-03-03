High Wind Warning issued March 3 at 2:23PM PST until March 5 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Lake County,
including portions of Highway 31 between Paisley and Summer Lake
ans highway 395 north of Valley Falls.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Thursday to 7 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will diminish briefly Thursday night,
then increasing again Friday morning.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
