Wind Advisory issued March 5 at 12:47PM PST until March 5 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, south winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25
to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…The Warning area includes most of OR 31 from the
Highway 395 junction through Summer Lake as well as Highway
395 from Valley Falls to 16 miles north of Valley Falls. The
Advisory area includes most of the rest of OR 31 and Highway
395 in northern Lake county along with higher terrain.
Highways 140 and 395 south of Valley Falls will not be
affected by the Warning or Advisory, but it will still be
windy along those roads.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind gusts will peak this afternoon and
begin to lower through early tonight.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.