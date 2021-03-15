Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 5:14AM PDT until March 15 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of Lake and Eastern Klamath County include

Bly Mountain, Quartz Mountain, and Warner Mountain Summit on

Highway 140, and Highway 31 from Valley Falls to Paisley.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.