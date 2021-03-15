Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 9:51AM PDT until March 15 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of Lake and Eastern Klamath County include
Bly Mountain, Quartz Mountain, and Warner Mountain Summit on
Highway 140, and Highway 31 from Valley Falls to Paisley.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.