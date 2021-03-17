Wind Advisory issued March 17 at 1:50PM PDT until March 18 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, eastern portions of Modoc County,
including Highways 299 and 395 and the cities of Alturas and
Likely. In Oregon, far eastern portions of Klamath County and
much of Lake County. This includes Highways 385, 31, and 140
and the cities of Lakeview, Adel, Summer Lake, Paisley and
Alkali Lake.
* WHEN…From 8 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.