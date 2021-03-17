Wind Advisory issued March 17 at 3:22AM PDT until March 18 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County, including the cities of

Alturas, Likely, Davis Creek and Willow Ranch. In Oregon,

Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and

Central and Eastern Lake County. Including the cities of

Lakeview, Valley Falls, Adel, Paisely, Summer Lake, Silver Lake

and Alkali Lake.

* WHEN…From 8 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.