Wind Advisory issued March 17 at 8:08AM PDT until March 18 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, Modoc County, including the cities of
Alturas, Likely, Davis Creek and Willow Ranch. In Oregon,
northern and eastern Klamath County and western Lake County and
central and eastern Lake County. Including the cities of
Lakeview, Valley Falls, Adel, Paisely, Summer Lake, Silver Lake
and Alkali Lake.
* WHEN…From 8 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.