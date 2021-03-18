Wind Advisory issued March 18 at 12:34PM PDT until March 18 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…In California, eastern portions of Modoc County,

including Highways 299 and 395 and the cities of Alturas and

Likely. In Oregon, far eastern portions of Klamath County and

much of Lake County. This includes Highways 385, 31, and 140

and the cities of Lakeview, Adel, Summer Lake, Paisley and

Alkali Lake.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.