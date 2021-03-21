Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 12:49PM PDT until March 22 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 12 inches. Locally higher amounts possible. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.