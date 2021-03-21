Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 12:49PM PDT until March 22 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 12 inches. Locally higher amounts possible. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.