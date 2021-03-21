Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 1:49PM PDT until March 22 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 6 to 10 inches, highest amounts near the crest. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph with areas of blowing snow.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Mountain passes and roads, including Santiam
Pass, could be impacted.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
