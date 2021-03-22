Winter Weather Advisory issued March 22 at 10:55AM PDT until March 22 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3

to 6 inches near the crest.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Mountain passes and roads, including

Santiam Pass, could be impacted.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.