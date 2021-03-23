Winter Weather Advisory issued March 23 at 11:53AM PDT until March 25 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet MSL. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, with the greatest amounts above
4500 feet MSL. Winds gusting as high 20 as 30 mph may cause
blowing and drifting snow near the crest.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Mountain passes and roads, including
Santiam Pass, could be impacted.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments