Winter Weather Advisory issued March 23 at 2:21PM PDT until March 25 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet MSL. Total snow

accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, with the greatest amounts

above 4500 feet MSL. Winds gusting as high 20 as 30 mph may

cause blowing and drifting snow near the crest.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Mountain passes and roads, including

Santiam Pass, could be impacted.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.