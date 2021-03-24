Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 1:59PM PDT until March 25 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 5 to 9 inches, highest amounts near the crest.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Mountain passes and roads, including
Santiam Pass, will be impacted.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.