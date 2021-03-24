Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 4:11AM PDT until March 25 at 7:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 5 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 7 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
