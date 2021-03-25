Winter Weather Advisory issued March 25 at 4:56AM PDT until March 25 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of
up to two inches.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.