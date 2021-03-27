Wind Advisory issued March 27 at 1:18PM PDT until March 29 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
Gusts up to 70 mph are possible over ridgelines.
* WHERE…Lake County and far eastern Klamath County, including
the communities of Paisley, Summer Lake, Silver Lake, and Fort
Rock, and Highways 395, 31, and 140.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Sunday to 5 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and
could make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages are
possible.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments