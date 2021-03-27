Wind Advisory issued March 27 at 1:18PM PDT until March 29 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

Gusts up to 70 mph are possible over ridgelines.

* WHERE…Lake County and far eastern Klamath County, including

the communities of Paisley, Summer Lake, Silver Lake, and Fort

Rock, and Highways 395, 31, and 140.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Sunday to 5 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and

could make driving difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages are

possible.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.