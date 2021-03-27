Wind Advisory issued March 27 at 1:31PM PDT until March 29 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected. Gusts up to 70 mph are possible over ridgelines.

* WHERE…Lake County and far eastern Klamath County in Oregon,

and the Warner Mountains in Modoc County in California,

including the communities of Paisley, Summer Lake, Silver Lake,

and Fort Rock, and Highways 395, 31, 140, and 299.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Sunday to 5 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and

could make driving difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages are

possible.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.