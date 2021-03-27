Wind Advisory issued March 27 at 2:07PM PDT until March 29 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of

Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Simcoe

Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,

John Day Basin, North Central Oregon and Central Oregon.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Sunday to 5 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs and/or power lines could be blown down, resulting in a few

power outages. Areas of blowing dust may result in visibility

restrictions of a half mile or less, especially around recently

plowed fields.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.