Wind Advisory issued March 27 at 9:37PM PDT until March 29 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge, Kittitas
Valley, Yakima Valley and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern
Columbia River Gorge, John Day Basin, North Central Oregon and
Central Oregon.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Sunday to 5 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs and/or power lines could be blown down, resulting in a few
power outages. Areas of blowing dust may result in visibility
restrictions of a half mile or less, especially around recently
plowed fields.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.