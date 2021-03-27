Winter Weather Advisory issued March 27 at 2:19PM PDT until March 29 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades above 3000 feet.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Sunday to 5 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snowfall is expected to occur
early Sunday evening through mid to late evening.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
