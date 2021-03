Wind Advisory issued March 28 at 10:30PM PDT until March 29 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected. Low visibility is possible due to blowing dust.

* WHERE…Western Lake County and far eastern Klamath County in

Oregon, and the Warner Mountains in Modoc County in California,

including the communities of Paisley, Silver Lake, and Fort

Rock, and Highways 31, 140, and 299.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and

could make driving difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Blowing dust will impact visibility downwind of dry

lakebeds. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages are

possible.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.