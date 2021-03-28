Wind Advisory issued March 28 at 2:59PM PDT until March 29 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley,
Yakima Valley and Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington.
In Oregon, Central Oregon, North Central Oregon, Eastern
Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and John Day Basin.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Patchy blowing dust may occur near recently plowed
fields.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Slow down if you encounter blowing dust. Secure
outdoor objects.