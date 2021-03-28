Wind Advisory issued March 28 at 9:31AM PDT until March 29 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
Gusts up to 70 mph are possible over ridgelines. Blowing dust is
expected downwind of dry lakebeds.
* WHERE…Lake County and far eastern Klamath County in Oregon,
and the Warner Mountains in Modoc County in California,
including the communities of Paisley, Summer Lake, Silver
Lake, and Fort Rock, and Highways 395, 31, 140, and 299.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and
could make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Blowing dust will impact visibility downwind of dry
lakebeds.Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages are
possible.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.