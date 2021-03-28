Wind Advisory issued March 28 at 9:54AM PDT until March 29 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…In Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley,

Yakima Valley and Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington.

In Oregon, Central Oregon, North Central Oregon, Eastern

Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and John Day Basin.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Patchy blowing dust may occur near recently plowed fields.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Slow down if you encounter blowing dust. Secure

outdoor objects.