Winter Weather Advisory issued March 28 at 2:16PM PDT until March 29 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snowfall is expected to
occur early to late Sunday evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.