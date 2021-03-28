Winter Weather Advisory issued March 28 at 6:31AM PDT until March 29 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8

inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snowfall is expected to occur

early to late evening.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.